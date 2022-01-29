Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 365 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,418,000 after acquiring an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after acquiring an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,867,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after buying an additional 83,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY opened at $84.95 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.90 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

