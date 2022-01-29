Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the December 31st total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 481,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,936 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NAUT opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. Nautilus Biotechnology has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NAUT shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

