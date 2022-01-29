Navcoin Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $11.51 million and approximately $110,137.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002982 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014513 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008567 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,727,687 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

