NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,265 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 12.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

