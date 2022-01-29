NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO Sells $355,810.00 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NetApp alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00.

On Monday, November 29th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $86.37 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Amundi acquired a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter worth approximately $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after buying an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,276,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.