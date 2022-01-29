NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.91

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 17707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Several research analysts have commented on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $806.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

