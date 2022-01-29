NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Up 5.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $31.01. 7,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 368,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NTCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68.

About NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.