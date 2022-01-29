NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for NETSTREIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NTST stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.85 million, a PE ratio of 131.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 211.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

