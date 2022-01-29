New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

NGD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. boosted their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

NGD stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 267.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 67,861 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter worth about $2,336,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

