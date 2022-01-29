New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,785,417 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.67% of New York Community Bancorp worth $40,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 63.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

