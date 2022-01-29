Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s current price.

NLSN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NLSN opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,879,000 after acquiring an additional 293,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,013,000 after buying an additional 202,088 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,509,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,959,000 after buying an additional 1,205,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,289,000 after buying an additional 156,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

