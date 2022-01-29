Nimiq (NIM) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $25.56 million and approximately $965,990.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,367.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.90 or 0.06794524 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.05 or 0.00289436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.36 or 0.00780236 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00066264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.00400984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.42 or 0.00240870 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,489,801,163 coins and its circulating supply is 8,875,551,163 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.