Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Stock Price Down 4%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.01. 282,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 422% from the average session volume of 54,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDGPF)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

