NIO (NYSE:NIO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.59

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.59 and last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 520773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.73.

The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in NIO by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 92,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $1,994,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

