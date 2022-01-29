Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Holdings Decreased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nomura were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nomura by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nomura by 37.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Nomura by 2.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 33,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NMR opened at $4.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.77. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

