Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $146.34

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.34 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.32). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.31), with a volume of 1,237 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 165.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 146.34. The stock has a market cap of £49.70 million and a P/E ratio of -342.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

