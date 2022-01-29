Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Trading Up 1.2%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.39 and last traded at C$8.31. Approximately 26,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 64,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$456.17 million and a P/E ratio of -8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.90.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.3283903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nouveau Monde Graphite news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 10,000 shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.32, for a total transaction of C$113,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,563,450.13.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.