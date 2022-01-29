NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.14

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 38168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Igor Levental sold 35,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $273,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,722 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,307 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

