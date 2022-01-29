NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,649 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NOW were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NOW by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after purchasing an additional 430,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NOW by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 141,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NOW by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 348,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after acquiring an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 62,002 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNOW stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $964.07 million, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.93.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

