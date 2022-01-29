NU (NYSE:NU) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.77.

Get NU alerts:

NYSE:NU opened at $6.75 on Friday. NU has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,331,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,849,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,204,000.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.