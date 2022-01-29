NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. NuCana has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($15.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $3.50. Analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NuCana by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

