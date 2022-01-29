Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

NUE stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.79. 5,878,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,538. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.43. Nucor has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81.

Get Nucor alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nucor stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.