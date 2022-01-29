Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, an increase of 132.7% from the December 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JFR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 304.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 194,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,490. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

