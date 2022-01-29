Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,200 shares, a growth of 384.7% from the December 31st total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of JPC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.06. 372,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,894. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.