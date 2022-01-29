Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 75,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,183. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

