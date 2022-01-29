O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 53.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WEX by 66.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WEX during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.54.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $156.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.71. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

