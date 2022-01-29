O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $105,000 Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 1,333.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 17.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

BIGC opened at $30.35 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 0.88.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BIGC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.54.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $482,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $1,744,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,880,284 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

