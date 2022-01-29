O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $98,000 Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

