O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $745,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

