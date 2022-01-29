Occidental Petroleum Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

OXY opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $38.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

