OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Update

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,600 shares, a growth of 761.2% from the December 31st total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,476.0 days.

OCINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on OCI in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OCI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of OCI stock remained flat at $$27.10 on Friday. OCI has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $29.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

