OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 304.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OCCI opened at $12.90 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Credit will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in OFS Credit by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 131,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 3,551.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

