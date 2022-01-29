OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 304.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OCCI opened at $12.90 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.
OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Credit will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in OFS Credit by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 131,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 3,551.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
