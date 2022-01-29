Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,183. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORI. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

