Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

Analysts expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to announce ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.65). Olema Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

NASDAQ:OLMA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.88. 422,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,478. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.98. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $54.88.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 739,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,945,548.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $35,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,902 shares of company stock worth $100,431 in the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

