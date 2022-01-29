Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $49.40, but opened at $47.70. Olin shares last traded at $50.06, with a volume of 10,828 shares.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

OLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Olin by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,121,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Olin by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Olin by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 109,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 50,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

