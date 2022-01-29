Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 132,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 87,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $44.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $103.42.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

