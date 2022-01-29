Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 33,000 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises 1.8% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.45.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH opened at $120.89 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.40 and a 200-day moving average of $139.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.