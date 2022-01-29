Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 37.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $220.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.28. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

