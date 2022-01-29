Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 88.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 699,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,458,000 after buying an additional 327,676 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth about $308,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 128.6% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOMB stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.