Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,400 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth approximately $14,548,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 144,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 20.5% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REYN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.80 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

