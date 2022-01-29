Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 16,000 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,485,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,171,000 after buying an additional 134,425 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $918,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $128.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.75 and its 200-day moving average is $113.09. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

