Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 28,500 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. WestRock makes up 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 31.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 32.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. Citigroup decreased their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WRK opened at $44.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

