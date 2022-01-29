Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Declares $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 145.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $30.82 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 145,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $45,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

