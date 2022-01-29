ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.76. 9,872,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,603,814. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

