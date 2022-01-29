Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 242.86% from the stock’s current price.

ONCY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $96.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

