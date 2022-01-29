OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
OPBK stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 24.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in OP Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 167.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OP Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 314.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter.
OP Bancorp Company Profile
OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.
