OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OPBK stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $627,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 24.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in OP Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 167.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OP Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 314.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

