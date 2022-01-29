Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $142.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $102.57 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.99.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

