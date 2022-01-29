Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 633 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 59.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after acquiring an additional 165,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Morningstar by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Morningstar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $275.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.72. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total value of $959,112.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $29,519.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,453 shares of company stock worth $61,572,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

