Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,468 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of GrowGeneration worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRWG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 6.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after buying an additional 373,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GrowGeneration by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 42,954 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 17.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 602.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GRWG. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.65. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

