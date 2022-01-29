Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 706 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

